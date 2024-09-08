Grounded cargo barge successfully refloated at New Zealand's South Island

The refloating effort on the barge Manahau at Carters Beach in Westport was undertaken by a collaboration that also included the vessel's operator, Westland Mineral Sands, as well as district and regional councils, while Maritime NZ monitored the entire effort.

The barge was later towed by the offshore support/towing vessel MMA Vision approximately 170 nautical miles to Tasman Bay. The tug Kurutai later brought the barge to Port Nelson, where it is currently berthed.