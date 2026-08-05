Cruise ship refloated following grounding on Danube River in Romania

Salvors have successfully refloated a cruise ship that had run aground on the Romanian side of the Danube River early last week.

Viking Cruises' river ship Viking Ullur was freed on Saturday, August 1, and eventually reached the Port of Vidin in Bulgaria, which was her originally scheduled stop on July 28.

The ship had departed Drobeta-Turnu Severin in Romania at around 21:15 local time on July 27 and was en route to Vidin when she struck a sandbank at 02:20 the following morning.

The Bulgarian Border Police said that the mishap had occurred due to reduced nighttime visibility in addition to the Danube's low water level.