Tanker and natural seabed likely caused gulf oil spill: Mexican Navy

An oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was caused by both natural causes and a petroleum tanker that authorities are still trying to identify, Mexican officials said on Thursday.

Raymundo Morales, the head of the Mexican Navy, said satellite images showed a slick off the coast, and noted that any one of 13 vessels that had passed through the area could potentially be responsible for the discharge.

Four of the vessels are still sailing in Mexican waters and were being inspected by the navy, Morales said. Mexico has requested international co-operation to inspect the remaining nine, which are now in international waters.

Morales added that two spots of natural submarine oil seepage have also contributed to petroleum products being washed up on Mexican shores.