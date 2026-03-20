Mexico's coastal communities fear more crude contamination as spill source unclear

Residents along Mexico's Gulf Coast fear more crude oil will wash onto beaches in Tabasco and Veracruz states nearly a month after the first signs of contamination were detected, as authorities investigate the source of the spill.

The contamination has affected 230 kilometres (143 miles) of shoreline and 39 communities in the two states, according to the Gulf of Mexico Reef Corridor Network, a coalition of fishing, indigenous and environmental groups.

Many affected communities depend on fishing and tourism and worry the spill could damage their livelihoods ahead of the Easter holidays, when beaches typically attract visitors.