Government, Pemex confirm Gulf of Mexico oil spill came from nearby field

An oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that hurt marine life and stained beaches in February was caused by a leak near the Abkatun field run by state-owned Pemex, its CEO and the government said on Thursday, countering earlier explanations.

Pemex Chief Executive Officer Victor Rodriguez said there had been an oil pipeline leak and repairs which the company's leadership had not been informed of, and several executives were to leave their posts as a result of the incident.

Rodriguez also vowed that Pemex would overhaul its protocols to ensure that officials would be alerted sooner when such spills occur, and would be better prepared to calculate the size of any spill and any damage and take action to clean it up.