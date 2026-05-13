Drone attack on ADNOC tanker spills fuel into Omani waters

A unit of state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said on Wednesday that one of its tankers struck by Iranian drones last week has leaked a small amount of fuel off the coast of Oman, underscoring the ecological risks stemming from the Iran war.

Tehran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has made navigating the vital shipping corridor a precarious task. Hundreds of vessels remain trapped in the Persian Gulf.

ADNOC Logistics Services said it was monitoring the situation concerning its vessel, the Barakah, and was working, "closely with the relevant authorities and specialist response teams."