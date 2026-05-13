Iran rules out facility leak in Persian Gulf oil spill, blames tanker discharge

Iran's top environmental official said on Tuesday that a suspected oil spill in the Persian Gulf near Iran's Kharg Island was likely caused by a tanker dumping waste water and not a leak from oil facilities.

The suspected oil spill covering dozens of square kilometres of sea near Iran's main oil hub of Kharg Island has been seen on satellite imagery.

The likely spill - appearing on images as a grey and white slick - covered waters to the west of the eight-kilometre (five-mile) long island, pictures from Copernicus’s Sentinel-1, Sentinel-2 and Sentinel-3 satellites showed on May 6-8.