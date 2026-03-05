Embattled Starmer says UK's relationship with US still "special" after Trump smackdown

The "special relationship" between Britain and the United States remains intact and they continue to share intelligence, deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday, after Donald Trump rebuked him for hesitating to support US strikes on Iran.

After initially refusing to allow the United States to use British bases for the US-Israeli campaign, Starmer has come under personal attack from the US president, who said the British leader was "not Winston Churchill".

Speaking at a press conference, Starmer defended his decisions both to withhold initial access to bases, and then to participate in "defensive" operations against Iran, once Tehran had responded by attacking its neighbours.