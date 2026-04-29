Despite Iran war row, Germany's Merz insists relationship with Trump is "good"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday his relationship with US President Donald Trump remained good despite a row between the two men over the Iran war, but he reiterated his worries over the economic impact of the conflict.

The spat reflects diverging views between the Trump administration and its dependent European NATO allies on Iran and other issues, including the Ukraine conflict.

"From my perspective, my personal relationship with the US President remains good. I simply had doubts from the start about what was begun with the war in Iran. That is why I have made that clear," Merz told reporters.