Cuba's communist government decries US military pressure and "criminal" fuel restrictions

Cuba's top officials blasted a growing litany of US statements and threats of military action against the Caribbean island, calling them dangerous and an international crime alongside an ongoing US oil blockade that has vastly restricted fuel shipments amid a devastating energy crisis.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez characterised the US as "hinting at a military action" to "liberate" Cuba, saying it was hypocritical and cynical in a post on social media late on Tuesday, in which he cited decades of US sanctions against the island's government as the root cause of its economic and social woes.

"The threat of a military attack and the aggression itself are international crimes," Rodriguez said.