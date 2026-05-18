Cuba denies planning drone attacks on US military targets, calls report a "fabrication"

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused the US on Sunday of fabricating a "fraudulent case" to justify economic sanctions and potential military intervention.

The minister's comments followed a report by Axios on Sunday, citing classified intelligence, which said Cuba had acquired more than 300 military drones.

"Cuba neither threatens nor desires war," Rodriguez said in a post on social media, adding the country, "prepares itself to confront external aggression in the exercise of the right to legitimate self-defence recognised by the UN Charter."