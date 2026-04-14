China's Xi invokes "rule of law" to rebuke US-Israeli war on Iran

The international rule of law must be upheld for peace and stability to prevail in the Middle East, China's President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday, in a rebuke of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

While Beijing has repeatedly criticised the US-Israeli campaign as illegal, Xi has made few public comments about the conflict. He will hold talks with US President Donald Trump in an expected meeting in Beijing next month.

The rule of law cannot be, "used when convenient and discarded when not", Xi told Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the visiting crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after weekend talks between Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal to end the war.