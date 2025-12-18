China voices "support" for Venezuela amid US blockade, but no aid

China opposed what it said was "unilateral bullying" after Washington ordered a blockade of tankers entering and leaving oil-rich Venezuela, but did not say exactly how it would come to the South American country's aid or offer any refuge for its embattled leader.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump ordered a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers attempting to leave Venezuelan waters, and those arriving, as Washington massed troops and warships in the region.

China is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude, which accounts for roughly four per cent of its imports, with shipments in December on track to average more than 600,000 barrels per day, analysts have said.