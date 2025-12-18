Brazil, Mexico call for de-escalation as US ramps up pressure on Venezuela

The presidents of Latin America's two largest countries urged restraint on Wednesday in the face of escalating actions from the United States toward regional neighbor Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered a blockade of all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela, a move that the government of illegitimate Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro called a "grotesque threat".

Trump's administration has moved thousands of troops and nearly a dozen warships - including an aircraft carrier - to the region. Maduro's government has rejected Trump's moves and has alleged that the US military aims to control Venezuela's vast oil reserves.