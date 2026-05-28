China brushes off Taiwan complaints over daily military flights

Taiwan should not "interfere" in Chinese air force missions around the island which are taking place in China's airspace, the defence ministry in Beijing said on Thursday, responding to a week of manoeuvres that Taipei has complained about.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory - over the objections of Taipei's government - and its warplanes and warships operate around the island almost daily.

On Monday of this week and Tuesday last week, Taiwan said China had carried out "joint combat readiness patrols" and published pictures of Chinese warships, as well as of Chinese fighters taken by Taiwanese jets.