Ceasefire is over but US agreed to continue Iran talks, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran had asked to continue talks and the US had agreed, but that the June ceasefire was, "over".

His comments came after three Qatari and Saudi commercial tankers came under fire this week, prompting the US to hit Iranian sites, and Iran to respond with strikes on US military installations in neighbouring Persian Gulf states on Thursday. No attacks were reported on Friday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" he wrote in a post on social media.

The two nations reached an interim deal last month to end a four-month conflict that has killed thousands and throttled worldwide energy supplies.