BRICS summit winds down with a notable lack of consensus on Iran

Top diplomats from BRICS nations, including rivals Iran and the United Arab Emirates, failed to issue a joint statement on Friday after a two-day meeting in Delhi, leaving host India to release only a chair’s statement that exposed their differences.

Tehran had wanted the grouping of emerging economies to condemn the US-Israeli war on Iran and accused US ally the UAE of direct involvement in military operations against it.

Iran has struck the UAE with missiles and drones several times since the war began on February 28.

"There were differing views among some members as regards the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region," India said in the statement and outcome document.