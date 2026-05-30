Better China ties can help regional peace, security, Vietnam's top leader says

Strong relations between Vietnam and its giant neighbour and territorial rival China would benefit regional peace and security, although ties with the US were also important, Vietnam's top leader has said.

"We do not pick sides," Communist Party General Secretary and President To Lam told Reuters late on Friday in his first interview with an international media outlet in his current role.

He said there was no contradiction in seeking stronger relations with China and ensuring progress in solving the long-simmering territorial disputes across the South China Sea.

"If we can maintain good relations and dialogue, then all disagreements can be resolved," Lam said, speaking through an interpreter.