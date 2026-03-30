Bahrain enforces nightly maritime curfew amid continued Iranian aggression

The Bahraini Government, through the Ministry of Interior, has begun imposing a curfew preventing the conduct of all maritime activities during nighttime.
The ministry said that the ban took effect on Sunday, March 29, and will remain in place until further notice. Maritime activities, including the operation of fishing and leisure vessels, are prohibited from 18:00 to 04:00 the following morning (local time).
All seafarers have been urged to comply with the curfew, which strictly prohibits activity in coastal waters that lead out into the Persian Gulf.
The curfew was introduced amid continued aggression by Iran against its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes targeting its military and its industrial facilities.
Bahrain's military has been able to successfully intercept and destroy 175 ballistic missiles and 391 drones fire from Iran since the beginning of hostilities.
Reuters reported last week that the kingdom also recently put forward a draft UN Security Council resolution authorising the employment of "all necessary means" to ensure safe passage of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in response to Tehran's pledges that the waterway would remain closed off to US- and Israeli-linked vessels.