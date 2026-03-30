Bahrain enforces nightly maritime curfew amid continued Iranian aggression

The Bahraini Government, through the Ministry of Interior, has begun imposing a curfew preventing the conduct of all maritime activities during nighttime.

The ministry said that the ban took effect on Sunday, March 29, and will remain in place until further notice. Maritime activities, including the operation of fishing and leisure vessels, are prohibited from 18:00 to 04:00 the following morning (local time).

All seafarers have been urged to comply with the curfew, which strictly prohibits activity in coastal waters that lead out into the Persian Gulf.