Bahrain calls for tougher measures to protect Strait of Hormuz

Bahrain has put forward a draft UN Security Council resolution that would authorise countries to use "all necessary means" - diplomatic language for force - to protect commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, according to a text seen by Reuters on Monday.

Diplomats said the draft text was backed by other gulf Arab states and the US, although they said it was unlikely to get through the council, where Russia and China had veto power.

France circulated a more conciliatory alternative draft resolution, seen by Reuters, on Monday evening.