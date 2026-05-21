Azerbaijani man gets jail time for Greek naval base espionage

A Greek court sentenced a 27-year-old Azerbaijani man to prison on espionage charges on Tuesday for monitoring a military base on the island of Crete, legal sources said on Thursday.

He has denied wrongdoing and has appealed the ruling.

The man, sentenced to seven years and one month in prison, was arrested in June last year following a surveillance operation by police and Greece's intelligence service, on suspicion of monitoring the Souda naval base — a strategic facility for Greece, the United States and NATO.