Greek police detain man on suspicion of spying on naval base in Crete

Greek police have detained a 36-year-old man on suspicion of spying on a naval base on the island of Crete, a strategic facility for the United States in the eastern Mediterranean, police officials said on Monday.

The man was detained at Athens’ airport on information by the country’s intelligence service. Souda Bay in Crete is home to military facilities for Greece, the US and the NATO military alliance, and recently, the US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had visited the base for resupply.

Greek authorities have launched an investigation into the case, the police officials said, adding that digital evidence, including photographs, was being examined.