VESSEL REVIEW | Keyaki – Shinnihonkai Ferry's newest Ro-Pax boasts energy-saving features

Japanese vessel operator Shinnihonkai Ferry (SNF) has taken delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry from Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.

Keyaki (けやき) is the first of two ferries to be built for SNF and Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency. She is also the ninth vessel to be built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for the same owner.

The newbuild has an LOA of 199.99 metres (656.14 feet), a beam of 25.5 metres (83.7 feet), and a gross tonnage of approximately 14,300. The ferry is able to transport 286 passengers plus 150 trucks and 30 passenger cars.