VESSEL REVIEW | Keyaki – Shinnihonkai Ferry's newest Ro-Pax boasts energy-saving features
Japanese vessel operator Shinnihonkai Ferry (SNF) has taken delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry from Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.
Keyaki (けやき) is the first of two ferries to be built for SNF and Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency. She is also the ninth vessel to be built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for the same owner.
The newbuild has an LOA of 199.99 metres (656.14 feet), a beam of 25.5 metres (83.7 feet), and a gross tonnage of approximately 14,300. The ferry is able to transport 286 passengers plus 150 trucks and 30 passenger cars.
Optimised hull and anti-roll systems for reduced fuel consumption
Keyaki is one of the first Japanese ferries to incorporate an energy-saving hull form consisting of an advanced bow and stern “ducktail” design.
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding said propulsion resistance will be suppressed by an roll-damping system combining an anti-roll tank and fin stabilisers. Together, these features will enable a five per cent reduction in energy consumption over the same sailing distances compared to earlier vessels.
The propulsion arrangement consists of four 8,540kW (11,500hp) main engines that can deliver a speed of just over 28 knots.
Broad selection of cabins and other passenger facilities
The interior of the ferry has a three-story atrium at the entrance, lifts with clear walls and doors, and a forward salon with a two-story atrium. Facilities include an open-air public bath on the top deck, toilets, a screen room, two restaurants, an information desk, a children's play area, a retail shop, a laundry room, a gym, a smoking area, and a locker room.
A selection of suites, balcony staterooms, restaurants, and two tourist rooms that can accommodate 74 and 44 people is also available. Dedicated cabins and activity areas have meanwhile been allotted for passengers travelling with pets. All onboard spaces benefit from wifi connectivity provided by Starlink.
Keyaki has been in operation on the route between the cities of Otaru in Hokkaido and Maizuru in Kyoto Prefecture since November 2025. Hamanasu, the second and final ferry in the series, is scheduled for delivery in the middle of this year.