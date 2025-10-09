Japan's Shinnihonkai Ferry christens second Ro-Pax in series

Japan's Shinnihonkai Ferry and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding held a christening and launching ceremony for a new Ro-Pax ferry at Mitsubishi's Shimonoseki shipyard on Thursday, October 9.
Hamanasu is the second of two ferries to be built for Shinnihonkai Ferry and Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency. She is scheduled for delivery in the middle of 2026.
Like sister ship Keyaki, which was christened and launched earlier this year, Hamanasu will be among the first Japanese ferries to incorporate an energy-saving hull form consisting of an advanced bow and stern design. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding said propulsion resistance will be suppressed by an energy-saving roll-damping system combining an anti-roll tank and fin stabilisers.
Together, these features will enable a five per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to earlier vessels.
Upon completion, the ferry will have an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 25.5 metres, a gross tonnage of approximately 14,300, and a service speed of 28.3 knots.
She will be able to transport 286 passengers plus 150 trucks and 30 passenger cars.