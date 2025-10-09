Japan's Shinnihonkai Ferry christens second Ro-Pax in series

Japan's Shinnihonkai Ferry and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding held a christening and launching ceremony for a new Ro-Pax ferry at Mitsubishi's Shimonoseki shipyard on Thursday, October 9.

Hamanasu is the second of two ferries to be built for Shinnihonkai Ferry and Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency. She is scheduled for delivery in the middle of 2026.