Test deployment of evacuation system completed on Buquebus' new electric ferry

Buquebus' new ferry with the MES slides and liferafts deployed
Buquebus' new ferry with the MES slides and liferafts deployedIncat Tasmania
Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania has reported the successful deployment of a marine evacuation system (MES) installed on a new catamaran Ro-Pax ferry being built for Uruguayan operator Buquebus.

The deployment included three 22-metre inflatable evacuation slides, each connected to a 128-person open reversible liferaft, alongside an additional linked liferaft.

Once fully equipped, the ferry will feature six MES units and 13 linked liferafts, providing a total liferaft capacity of 2,432 people.

The MES deployment forms part of an extensive testing and commissioning program that will continue in the lead-up to the vessel’s delivery to South America.

The 130-metre ferry recently began undergoing harbour trials, during which it moved under its own battery-electric propulsion. Incat said the trials represented the first time a ship of this size and passenger-vehicle capacity has operated solely on battery power anywhere in the world.

Incat Chairman Robert Clifford said that moving the ferry under its own battery-electric power, "confirms that electric propulsion is viable for large commercial vessels."

