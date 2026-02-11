Test deployment of evacuation system completed on Buquebus' new electric ferry

Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania has reported the successful deployment of a marine evacuation system (MES) installed on a new catamaran Ro-Pax ferry being built for Uruguayan operator Buquebus.

The deployment included three 22-metre inflatable evacuation slides, each connected to a 128-person open reversible liferaft, alongside an additional linked liferaft.

Once fully equipped, the ferry will feature six MES units and 13 linked liferafts, providing a total liferaft capacity of 2,432 people.