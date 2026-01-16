Australian builder commences harbour trials of new large electric ferry

Australian shipbuilder Incat has begun conducting harbour trials of what it says is the largest battery-electric vessel ever constructed.

The vessel, a catamaran Ro-Pax ferry, has moved under its own battery-electric propulsion, thus indicating the transition from construction to operational testing for the 130-metre ship.

The harbour trials will see the vessel undertake a carefully managed series of movements on the Derwent River in Tasmania, allowing crews to test propulsion, manoeuvrability, control systems, and onboard operational performance in real-world conditions.