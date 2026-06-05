Scotland begins looking for operator of Northern Isles ferry service

The Scottish Government has launched the procurement process for the next Northern Isles ferry services contract following the publication of its formal contract notice.

Valued at an estimated £850 million ($1.1 billion) over a 10-year period, the agreement is set to begin on June 30, 2028.

Under the terms of the contract, the operator will run two Ro-Pax vessels on the Aberdeen to Kirkwall and Lerwick route by early 2029. The government said it also expects new vessels to be delivered during the lifespan of the agreement.