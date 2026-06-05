Scotland begins looking for operator of Northern Isles ferry service

The Scottish Government has launched the procurement process for the next Northern Isles ferry services contract following the publication of its formal contract notice.
Valued at an estimated £850 million ($1.1 billion) over a 10-year period, the agreement is set to begin on June 30, 2028.
Under the terms of the contract, the operator will run two Ro-Pax vessels on the Aberdeen to Kirkwall and Lerwick route by early 2029. The government said it also expects new vessels to be delivered during the lifespan of the agreement.
To determine the detailed requirements of the service, officials plan to consider stakeholder views, operational feasibility, transport policy goals, and financial affordability. Bidders will receive the formal tender documents later this year once the initial prequalification phase concludes.
Recent adjustments to the service include the introduction of lie-flat accommodation alongside the elimination of mid and peak season fares for local islanders.
A separate contract has already been awarded to China's Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) to construct these Ro-Pax vessels.