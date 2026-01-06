Molslinjen postpones deployment of new electric ferry again

Molslinjen has announced a further delay for the deployment of its new electric ferry, Tyrfing, on the Samsø route.
Final preparations at the shipyard in Svendborg are taking longer than anticipated, with the vessel now scheduled to enter service on January 16, 2026.
Technicians continued work through the Christmas and New Year period, but the company confirmed they were unable to meet the original launch date of January 6, 2026.
The ferry is now expected to undergo a final inspection on January 15, 2026, before beginning operations the following day.
CEO Kristian Durhuus expressed disappointment over the setback but noted that the delay was necessary to complete essential technical work.
To maintain service levels, the identical electric ferry, Nerthus, will remain on the Samsø line until the transition is complete.
The delay also impacts operations on the Als line between Bøjden and Fynshav.
The vessel Frigg Sydfyen will continue to handle trips on that route until Nerthus can be released from the Samsø service to take up its planned position on the Als line.
The company stated that current passenger demand will be met through the existing fleet arrangements despite the revised timeline.
This latest postponement follows previous delays in the delivery and preparation phase of the new battery-powered vessel.