Molslinjen delays deployment of new electric ferry until January

Molslinjen has confirmed that the entry into service of its new electric ferry, Tyrfing, on the Samsø line has been delayed until January 5, 2026. The vessel recently arrived at the shipyard in Svendborg following a delivery voyage significantly delayed by severe weather.

The operator noted that the necessary preparation work at the shipyard has proven more extensive than initially expected. Kristian Durhuus, CEO of Molslinjen, explained, "We have fought all the way home...Now we unfortunately have to realise that we will not make it on time."