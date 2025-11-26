Molslinjen secures $25.4m taxpayer subsidy for three electric ferries

Danish ferry operator Molslinjen has received a funding commitment of DKK180 million ($25.4 million) from the Danish Government’s investment support scheme 2025. The subsidy will be used to purchase three electric ferries intended to operate on the Kattegat connection.

The new vessels are expected to enter service in the years following 2027. According to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, the project will create one of the "largest and fastest" fully electrified ferry routes in the world.