Molslinjen secures $25.4m taxpayer subsidy for three electric ferries

Danish ferry operator Molslinjen has received a funding commitment of DKK180 million ($25.4 million) from the Danish Government’s investment support scheme 2025. The subsidy will be used to purchase three electric ferries intended to operate on the Kattegat connection.
The new vessels are expected to enter service in the years following 2027. According to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, the project will create one of the "largest and fastest" fully electrified ferry routes in the world.
Lars Aagaard, Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities, stated, “We are now paving the way for electric ferries to become a common sight in our inland waters in the future, just as we have long since become accustomed to electric cars driving on the roads.”
The investment support scheme is designed to assist what the government claims as “CO2-intensive” companies in their so-called green transition, particularly those affected by the controversial phased-in CO2 tax.
A total of approximately DKK1 billion has been allocated for the period 2025 to 2029.