Molslinjen completes deployment of newest electric ferries

Molslinjen has deployed its newest electric ferries, Tyrfing and Nerthus, on their designated routes following final inspections and approvals. The ferry Tyrfing sailed from Ballen to Kalundborg for the Samsølinjen on January 16, 2026, while the Nerthus began operations for the Alslinjen between Bøjden and Fynshav.

After previously announced delays, the Tyrfing was prepared at a shipyard in Svendborg and received authority approval in the waters off Kalundborg on January 15. The Nerthus arrived at its home port in Fynshav on the morning of January 16 to begin its first scheduled trip.