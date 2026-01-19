Molslinjen completes deployment of newest electric ferries

Molslinjen has deployed its newest electric ferries, Tyrfing and Nerthus, on their designated routes following final inspections and approvals. The ferry Tyrfing sailed from Ballen to Kalundborg for the Samsølinjen on January 16, 2026, while the Nerthus began operations for the Alslinjen between Bøjden and Fynshav.
After previously announced delays, the Tyrfing was prepared at a shipyard in Svendborg and received authority approval in the waters off Kalundborg on January 15. The Nerthus arrived at its home port in Fynshav on the morning of January 16 to begin its first scheduled trip.
Both vessels were constructed in Turkey. Molslinjen noted that the projects experienced delays attributed to regional earthquakes and economic factors.
The ferries are 116.8 metres long and 18.2 metres wide, with a capacity for 600 passengers and 188 cars. Tyrfing is equipped with a 3.8 MWh battery system, while Nerthus features a 3.1 MWh battery pack tailored for its shorter route.
Molslinjen CEO Kristian Durhuus stated that the transition to electrification requires different building processes than traditional vessels. Both ferries feature autonomous functionalities, including auto-crossing and auto-docking.