Keel laid for new ferry for Scotland's Shetland Islands Council

Parkol Marine Engineering has laid the keel of a new lifeline ferry ordered by the Shetland Islands Council of Scotland.
The new ferry will replace the 1986-built Good Shepherd IV. Chartwell Marine, which was responsible for the detail design work, said the vessel will provide a transport link between Fair Isle and the Shetland mainland.
Once completed, Good Shepherd V will be the fifth vessel to serve on the Fair Isle crossing. She will provide a lifeline ferry service for passengers and freight for the Fair Isle community.
The vessel’s concept design was initially developed by the Shetland Islands Council in partnership with MacDuff Ship Design.
The 24-metre monohull vessel will be designed for various operational roles and will feature an optimised hull and propulsion system that will enable her to transport up to 12 passengers and cargo around the Shetland Isles.
The ferry has been designed to the Shetland Islands Council’s exact requirements and will feature a bulbous bow, an enhanced hull, and a controllable-pitch propeller system that will enable it to operate effectively in rough waters around Fair Isle.
She will also have a large storage hold, a crane to lift cars and large containers onto shore, and accommodation for four crewmembers.