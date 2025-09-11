Designer selected for future ferry for Scotland's Shetland Islands Council

UK naval architecture firm Chartwell Marine has been selected for the design work on a new vehicle and passenger ferry ordered by the Shetland Islands Council of Scotland.
Construction of the ferry will take place at Parkol Marine Engineering’s facilities in Whitby, Yorkshire, in fulfilment of a £5.6 million (US$7.7 million) contract. The vessel is due to be launched towards the end of 2026.
The new ferry will replace the 1986-built Good Shepherd IV. Chartwell Marine said it will provide a transport link between Fair Isle and the Shetland mainland.
The vessel will be designed for various operational roles and will feature an optimised hull and propulsion system that will enable it to transport up to 12 passengers and cargo around the Shetland Isles.
The ferry has been designed to the Shetland Islands Council’s exact requirements and will feature a bulbous bow, an enhanced hull, and a controllable-pitch propeller system that will enable it to operate effectively in rough waters around Fair Isle.
It will also have a large storage hold, a crane to lift cars and large containers onto shore, and accommodation for four crewmembers.