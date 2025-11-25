Japan's Shinnihonkai Ferry welcomes new large Ro-Pax to fleet

Japanese vessel operator Shinnihonkai Ferry has taken delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry from Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.
Keyaki is the first of two ferries to be built for Shinnihonkai Ferry and Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency. She is the ninth vessel to be built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for Shinnihonkai Ferry.
Keyaki is one of the first Japanese ferries to incorporate an energy-saving hull form consisting of an advanced bow and stern design. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding said propulsion resistance will be suppressed by an energy-saving roll-damping system combining an anti-roll tank and fin stabilisers.
Together, these features will enable a five per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to earlier vessels.
Keyaki has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 25.5 metres, a gross tonnage of approximately 14,300, and a service speed of 28.3 knots. The ferry is able to transport 286 passengers plus 150 trucks and 30 passenger cars.
Hamanasu, the second and final ferry in the series, is scheduled for delivery in the middle of 2026.