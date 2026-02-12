Germany's TT-Line exercises option for second Chinese-built hybrid ferry

German transport company TT-Line has exercised its option for a second Ro-Pax ferry in a series to be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMI Jinling).

Upon completion, the RINA-classed vessel will have a length of 240 metres and will be able to transport up to 1,000 passengers plus vehicles. It will be equipped with a battery hybrid propulsion system that can run on LNG or bio-LNG.

This technical configuration follows the company's objective to reduce local emissions during its ferry operations.