Germany's TT-Line exercises option for second Chinese-built hybrid ferry

German transport company TT-Line has exercised its option for a second Ro-Pax ferry in a series to be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMI Jinling).
Upon completion, the RINA-classed vessel will have a length of 240 metres and will be able to transport up to 1,000 passengers plus vehicles. It will be equipped with a battery hybrid propulsion system that can run on LNG or bio-LNG.
This technical configuration follows the company's objective to reduce local emissions during its ferry operations.
According to TT-Line, the new design builds on the performance of the earlier LNG-powered vessels Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan while incorporating technical updates to the hull and onboard systems to improve efficiency.
The newer vessel will also feature revised cabin and outdoor layouts.
TT-Line earlier noted that the construction of the new 240-metre ferries is being undertaken in line with a continued partnership with CMI Jinling, which also built Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan.