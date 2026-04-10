Polish shipyard selected by the Estonian state to build new ferry

The Polish shipyard CRIST has been named the successful bidder for the design and construction of Estonia's new inter-island ferry. The contract is valued at €49.93 million ($58.53 million) and involves the delivery of a vessel intended to serve passengers by the conclusion of 2028.

Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis stated that the decision marks a significant milestone that island residents have awaited for a long time. Leis noted that the offer from the Polish shipyard accounts for current market conditions and validates the use of competitive dialogue during the procurement process.

The new Ro-Pax vessel will have the capacity to accommodate up to 380 passengers and 110 cars or eight trucks. The ship is expected to enter service once the current reserve vessel Regula reaches the end of its operational life, according to the Estonian Government.