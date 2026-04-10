Polish shipyard selected by the Estonian state to build new ferry

The Polish shipyard CRIST has been named the successful bidder for the design and construction of Estonia's new inter-island ferry. The contract is valued at €49.93 million ($58.53 million) and involves the delivery of a vessel intended to serve passengers by the conclusion of 2028.
Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis stated that the decision marks a significant milestone that island residents have awaited for a long time. Leis noted that the offer from the Polish shipyard accounts for current market conditions and validates the use of competitive dialogue during the procurement process.
The new Ro-Pax vessel will have the capacity to accommodate up to 380 passengers and 110 cars or eight trucks. The ship is expected to enter service once the current reserve vessel Regula reaches the end of its operational life, according to the Estonian Government.
Onshore charging will provide the primary power source for the ferry, with electricity stored in batteries for transit. For emergency situations, the vessel will also be equipped with auxiliary generators that utilize biodiesel.
The Estonian state originally estimated the cost of the ship at €41.9 million. Additional funding required to sign the contract will be sourced from carbon emission permit revenues, while €28 million will be provided by the European Union Modernisation Fund.
The Estonian State Fleet (ESF) reported that the best bidder must now pass an examination regarding grounds for elimination and qualification before the contract is finalized. A procurement contestation period of 10 days is mandated by law before the design and construction agreement can be signed.
CRIST has previously completed projects including the electric ice-class ferries Altera and Elektra which operate in Finland.
The international tender for the vessel was first announced by ESF on June 12. Negotiations were held with four European shipbuilders starting in September, with three rounds of discussions taking place to refine the details of the construction contract.
By March 16, two final offers were submitted for consideration by the authorities. These included the successful bid from CRIST and a joint proposal from Baltic Workboats and Vakarų Baltijos Laivų Statykla.