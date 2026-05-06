DFDS acquires Ro-Pax ferry Stena Vinga

Danish shipping company DFDS has acquired the Ro-Pax ferry Stena Vinga from Swedish ferry operator Stena Line.
The vessel is currently on charter and has been a part of DFDS' Jersey fleet since the launch of the service in March 2025. She operates between Jersey and the UK and France, carrying both freight and passengers.
The ferry had been temporarily relegated to the St Malo-St Helier route after DFDS' fast ferry Tarifa Jet suffered damage after accidentally striking a berth in St Helier in Jersey earlier this year.
"The addition of Stena Vinga further strengthens our fleet resilience," Mathieu Girardin, head of DFDS' Ferry Division.
"The ferry has proven to be a good fit for Jersey and has performed well during the charter period. Bringing it into our owned fleet is a natural step that supports our long‑term operations and commitment to serving Jersey."
The 125-metre-long ferry can carry up to 400 passengers and 200 cars and has a freight capacity of 1,500 lane metres. The ferry was built in 2005 and is equipped with 40 cabins, a restaurant, a duty-free shop, a cinema, and a recliner lounge.
Stena Vinga will be re-flagged to the UK and renamed to fit with DFDS' existing fleet. The purchase will be completed in November 2026, and the ferry will continue to operate on the Jersey-UK/France routes.