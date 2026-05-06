DFDS acquires Ro-Pax ferry Stena Vinga

Danish shipping company DFDS has acquired the Ro-Pax ferry Stena Vinga from Swedish ferry operator Stena Line.

The vessel is currently on charter and has been a part of DFDS' Jersey fleet since the launch of the service in March 2025. She operates between Jersey and the UK and France, carrying both freight and passengers.

The ferry had been temporarily relegated to the St Malo-St Helier route after DFDS' fast ferry Tarifa Jet suffered damage after accidentally striking a berth in St Helier in Jersey earlier this year.

"The addition of Stena Vinga further strengthens our fleet resilience," Mathieu Girardin, head of DFDS' Ferry Division.