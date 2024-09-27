Canada's BC Ferries urged to incentivise use of local content in new vessels

Local shipping line Seaspan said it has assessed the competition for the BC Ferries NMV program and that the company's conclusion is that the program "does not support the opportunity for the BC maritime sector to make a meaningful contribution to building these vessels – and thereby create high-value jobs and economic benefits for British Columbians."

As BC Ferries has outlined in its press release, cost is a primary issue and therefore, no bidder will be incentivised to include significant Canadian/BC domestic content in their bids.