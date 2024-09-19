BC Ferries launches procurement for five new vessels
To address projected population growth, replace ageing vessels, and meet customer expectations, Canadian operator BC Ferries is now continuing the procurement process for the first five of seven new vessels needed for its busiest routes, with the remaining two new vessels to be built in a later phase.
BC Ferries has designed the new vessels in collaboration with Norwegian naval architecture firm LMG Marin. Each vessel will be able to carry up to 360 standard-sized vehicles and 2,100 passengers, indicating a significant capacity increase from the 250 to 310 vehicles and 1,200 to 1,500 passengers that the company's retiring vessels currently accommodate.
BC Ferries added that the new vessels will also be among the largest double-ended ferries in the world, with significantly improved energy efficiency and propulsion systems designed for both future flexibility and environmentally sustainable operations.
"These new vessels will be quieter and cleaner than the vessels they replace, allowing us to achieve a significant reduction in our corporate greenhouse gas emissions," said Ed Hooper, Executive Director of Shipbuilding at BC Ferries. "They will move more people and vehicles, more efficiently, helping us maintain current schedules and contributing to reduced wait times."
Pre-qualified shipyards will now participate in the request for proposals (RFP) process with contracts to be awarded in the spring of 2025, subject to approval from the Ferry Commissioner. The first ship is scheduled to start service in 2029, and all five vessels will be operational by 2031.
The second phase of the project will be conducted with the aim to award shipbuilding contracts for the additional two vessels by 2033, which would mean those ships would enter service by approximately 2037.