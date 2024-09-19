BC Ferries launches procurement for five new vessels

BC Ferries has designed the new vessels in collaboration with Norwegian naval architecture firm LMG Marin. Each vessel will be able to carry up to 360 standard-sized vehicles and 2,100 passengers, indicating a significant capacity increase from the 250 to 310 vehicles and 1,200 to 1,500 passengers that the company's retiring vessels currently accommodate.

BC Ferries added that the new vessels will also be among the largest double-ended ferries in the world, with significantly improved energy efficiency and propulsion systems designed for both future flexibility and environmentally sustainable operations.