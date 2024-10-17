Brittany Ferries takes delivery of LNG-fuelled newbuild
China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) has delivered Saint-Malo, a new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Sweden's Stena RoRo for operation by French transport company Brittany Ferries.
The 195- by 28-metre ferry is one of three E-Flexer-class vessels designed by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin in compliance with DNV class rules including those covering safe return to port (SRTP).
The vessel can transport 1,400 passengers plus up to 2,521 lane metres of freight and is fitted with LNG dual-fuel engines and a battery hybrid solution with shore charging capability to minimise emissions. Only battery power will be used when sailing in and out of ports.
The passenger cabins will include 28 for use by people travelling with pets. The other onboard facilities will meanwhile include an art gallery and an exclusive lounge.
Saint-Malo and sister ship Guillaume de Normandie will be operated on two of Brittany Ferries' primary routes between Portsmouth in the UK and Ouistreham (Caen) and St Malo in France.