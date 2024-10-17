Brittany Ferries takes delivery of LNG-fuelled newbuild

The 195- by 28-metre ferry is one of three E-Flexer-class vessels designed by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin in compliance with DNV class rules including those covering safe return to port (SRTP).

The vessel can transport 1,400 passengers plus up to 2,521 lane metres of freight and is fitted with LNG dual-fuel engines and a battery hybrid solution with shore charging capability to minimise emissions. Only battery power will be used when sailing in and out of ports.