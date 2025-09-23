Balearia's newest catamaran ferry floated out

Spain's Armon Shipyard has launched a new catamaran Ro-Pax ferry ordered by local operator Baleària.
Mercedes Pinto is the third ferry in a series that also includes the 2021-built Eleanor Roosevelt and the 2024-built Margarita Salas.
Upon completion, the all-aluminium Mercedes Pinto will have a length of 123 metres, a beam of 28 metres, and capacity for 1,200 passengers and 450 cars. Alternatively, the ferry's vehicle decks can accommodate 250 cars plus lorries covering about 500 total lane metres on the main vehicle deck.
Onboard facilities will include a cafeteria, a retail store, a children's play area, a large terrace, and a kennel. The passenger accommodation will consist of three classes, and internet connectivity will be available throughout the vessel.
Like Margarita Salas, Mercedes Pinto will feature improvements over Eleanor Roosevelt such as larger onboard spaces, an additional passenger deck, an increase of 10 per cent in propulsive power, and bow thrusters for enhancing manoeuvrability particularly during berthing, unberthing, and port departures.
The ferry will be fitted dual-fuel engines that can run on diesel and LNG and can deliver a service speed of 35 knots.
Mercedes Pinto is scheduled to be delivered to Baleària by 2026.