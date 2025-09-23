Balearia's newest catamaran ferry floated out

Upon completion, the all-aluminium Mercedes Pinto will have a length of 123 metres, a beam of 28 metres, and capacity for 1,200 passengers and 450 cars. Alternatively, the ferry's vehicle decks can accommodate 250 cars plus lorries covering about 500 total lane metres on the main vehicle deck.

Onboard facilities will include a cafeteria, a retail store, a children's play area, a large terrace, and a kennel. The passenger accommodation will consist of three classes, and internet connectivity will be available throughout the vessel.