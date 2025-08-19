Passenger Vessel News Roundup | August 19 – USA focus: cruise ship construction and hybrid ferry orders
This week's passenger vessel roundup focuses on US operators, with a new cruise ship commencing revenue sailings and two others nearing completion in Europe. Construction will meanwhile soon begin on hybrid ferries for operation on the east and west coasts.
Royal Caribbean's newest ship commences revenue sailings
Royal Caribbean International's newest cruise ship departed Port Canaveral in Florida for her initial commercial revenue voyage on Saturday, August 16.
Star of the Seas belongs to the same series as Icon of the Seas, which was delivered in 2023. Meyer Turku will build another two sister ships.
If options will be exercised, another two ships will be built for a total of six.
Florida builder receives notice to proceed with construction of new hybrid vessels for Washington State Ferries
Panama City, Florida-based Eastern Shipbuilding Group is has received the notice to proceed from Washington State Ferries (WSF) to build two 160-vehicle hybrid-electric ferries with an option for an additional vessel.
"These vessels will not only incorporate state-of-the-art technologies in shoreside charging and battery storage to cut diesel-generated emissions, but they will also provide dependable service for the communities who rely on us every day," said David Sowers, WSF's Electrification Program Administrator.
Princess Cruises' new ship Star Princess completes sea trials
Princess Cruises' second Sphere-class ship, the Star Princess, has successfully completed its sea trials in the Adriatic Sea and is on track for its scheduled maiden voyage on October 4, 2025. The vessel, which is currently under final construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, conducted a comprehensive series of tests from August 9 to 12.
The sea trials validated the ship's steering, navigation systems, and propulsion. As the second ship in the Princess fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Star Princess features two azimuth propulsion units and four large controllable pitch bow thrusters to optimise power efficiency and maneuverability.
Trust for Governors Island takes delivery of hybrid ferry
New York City-based non-profit the Trust for Governors Island (TGI) recently welcomed a new hybrid diesel-electric Ro-Pax ferry to its fleet of vessels.
TGI said the US$33 million Harbor Charger is the first hybrid-electric public ferry in New York State and has the ability to travel at speeds up to 66 per cent faster than current ferries.
Disney Cruise Line's newest LNG-fuelled ship launched in Germany
A new cruise ship ordered by Disney Cruise Line was recently launched at the facilities of German shipbuilder Meyer Werft in Papenburg.
Disney Destiny belongs to the same series as Disney Wish, which was delivered in 2022, and Disney Treasure, which was handed over last year.