Saudi operator Neom takes delivery of final hybrid dive boat in series

Saudi Arabia-based urban developer Neom has taken delivery of the final vessel in a series of four 16-metre hybrid dive boats built for the company by Spain's Moggaro Aluminium Yachts.

"Despite the latest difficulties arising from the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the region, the vessel has fortunately now arrived at its destination and is ready to begin operations," Moggaro said in a social media post following the delivery.

The first boat in the series was handed over in 2025. It is homeported at the Neom-owned Sindalah Sports Complex.