Saudi operator Neom takes delivery of final hybrid dive boat in series

Saudi Arabia-based urban developer Neom has taken delivery of the final vessel in a series of four 16-metre hybrid dive boats built for the company by Spain's Moggaro Aluminium Yachts.
"Despite the latest difficulties arising from the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the region, the vessel has fortunately now arrived at its destination and is ready to begin operations," Moggaro said in a social media post following the delivery.
The first boat in the series was handed over in 2025. It is homeported at the Neom-owned Sindalah Sports Complex.
Neom commissioned the design and construction of a professional vessel for scuba diving excursions and recreational activities that was also capable of meeting high standards of quality, comfort, and sustainability.
The design therefore focuses on versatility, accommodating both diving and excursion activities, with special attention to onboard mobility to facilitate adaptive diving for people with reduced mobility.
The boat also features a hybrid propulsion system consisting of two BlueNav 15kW electric outboard motors with retractable propellers, two Volvo D11 engines, and Hamilton HTX30 water jets. This configuration allows for a comfortable cruising speed of 25 knots and a maximum speed of 36 knots, while the retractable design ensures minimal drag when not in use, and the transom-mounted setup simplifies installation and maintenance compared to more traditional integrated systems.