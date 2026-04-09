AWARDS 2025 | Best Dive Tour Boat – 16-metre Hybrid Dive Boat – Moggaro Aluminium Yachts

"What makes this vessel special in our opinion is the level of integration achieved between performance, hybrid technology, and inclusive design — all within a single platform designed for real commercial operation," Santiago Parga Landa, founder of Moggaro Aluminium Yachts, told Baird Maritime.

"From the beginning, this was not conceived as a standard dive boat. It was designed to meet very demanding requirements: carrying up to 25 people at high speed, with a long range, while incorporating a fully functional hybrid propulsion system and full accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility."

Parga said that one of the most distinctive aspects of the boat is the completely flush deck, without steps, which will allow seamless movement across the entire vessel, including wheelchair access. This is rarely achieved in vessels of this size and type, especially when combined with high-speed performance.

"At the same time, the hybrid system enables silent, zero-emission navigation in ports and diving areas, with an electric autonomy of up to one hour and 45 minutes. Achieving this without compromising speed, range, or capacity required a very careful balance between weight, power, and hull design.

"In essence, what makes this vessel unique is that it is not defined by a single feature, but by the ability to successfully combine demanding and often conflicting requirements into a coherent, efficient, and operationally viable design."