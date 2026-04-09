AWARDS 2025 | Best Dive Tour Boat – 16-metre Hybrid Dive Boat – Moggaro Aluminium Yachts

This new tourist dive boat for Saudi Arabia is a fast hybrid aluminium vessel built and designed by Spain’s Moggaro Aluminium Yachts.
The boat features a redundant hybrid power system, comprising diesel engines powering waterjets as well as retractable 15kW electric outboard motors powered by eight lithium-ion batteries. This combination provides both high performance and sustainability for diving and leisure trips up to 60 nautical miles offshore.
The state-of-the-art fitout impresses, with all the latest innovations and gadgets incorporated seamlessly. With a 250-nautical-mile range and thoughtful weight optimisation, this versatile hybrid dive boat blends luxury, performance, and environmental responsibility in the Red Sea.
"What makes this vessel special in our opinion is the level of integration achieved between performance, hybrid technology, and inclusive design — all within a single platform designed for real commercial operation," Santiago Parga Landa, founder of Moggaro Aluminium Yachts, told Baird Maritime.
"From the beginning, this was not conceived as a standard dive boat. It was designed to meet very demanding requirements: carrying up to 25 people at high speed, with a long range, while incorporating a fully functional hybrid propulsion system and full accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility."
Parga said that one of the most distinctive aspects of the boat is the completely flush deck, without steps, which will allow seamless movement across the entire vessel, including wheelchair access. This is rarely achieved in vessels of this size and type, especially when combined with high-speed performance.
"At the same time, the hybrid system enables silent, zero-emission navigation in ports and diving areas, with an electric autonomy of up to one hour and 45 minutes. Achieving this without compromising speed, range, or capacity required a very careful balance between weight, power, and hull design.
"In essence, what makes this vessel unique is that it is not defined by a single feature, but by the ability to successfully combine demanding and often conflicting requirements into a coherent, efficient, and operationally viable design."
Parga explained that the main challenges were not in the construction itself, but in the engineering phase, where multiple demanding requirements had to be reconciled.
"The most critical difficulty was achieving the correct balance between vessel weight, propulsive power, hybrid system integration, and overall performance under full load conditions. The vessel had to reach 25 knots cruising speed while fully loaded with 25 people, 40 dive cylinders, 1,600 litres of fuel, 350 litres of water, and the additional weight of the hybrid system and its batteries (around 650 kg). This made weight control and propulsion sizing absolutely critical."
One of the key lessons confirmed in this project is that in complex vessels, small deviations in design decisions can lead to a cascading effect. In this case, a greater weight would require more power, which would then increase weight again, and so on. Parga said that avoiding this required precise engineering and experience, particularly in selecting and dimensioning the waterjet propulsion system.
"Another important takeaway was the effectiveness of specific design solutions, such as the use of hull extensions (flaps) beneath the waterjets, which significantly improved planing performance and trim without compromising top speed."
Parga said that overall, the hybrid dive boat project reinforced a principle that Moggaro applies across all its vessels.
"A boat must be engineered as a complete system, where every decision has a direct impact on performance, efficiency, and usability."
The incorporation of hybrid propulsion for the new dive boat was done in response to an ongoing transition towards lower-emission alternative propulsion systems, which Parga said is having a major impact on shipbuilding.
"While this transition is necessary and positive in the long term, we believe it is being implemented at a pace that does not always align with the current technological and operational realities of the sector," Parga told Baird Maritime. "In many professional applications — such as vessels operating over long distances, at high speeds, and under heavy load — conventional diesel propulsion is still the only viable solution. Fully electric alternatives are not yet capable of meeting these operational demands in a reliable and economically sustainable way."
Parga has observed that this situation is creating practical challenges in the market. For example, it is increasingly becoming difficult for operators to secure financing for new vessels if they rely on conventional propulsion, even when those vessels are essential for intensive commercial use. In some cases, access to subsidies has also been significantly restricted under these conditions.
"In our view, this creates a disconnect between regulatory objectives and real-world operational needs. A more gradual transition, aligned with technological maturity and actual usage profiles, would allow the industry to evolve in a more balanced and sustainable way."
Parga said that the emissions-related challenges impacting shipbuilding have also resulted in the market experiencing "a more complex phase" particularly in the mid-size tourist and professional vessels segments currently served by Moggaro.
"Between 2013 and 2023, there was a strong cycle of growth, with a significant number of vessels delivered for tourism and recreational activities worldwide. As a result, in some regions, we are now seeing signs of saturation, both in terms of operators and available marina berths, which can limit the introduction of new vessels.
"At the same time, these boats typically have a long operational lifespan — often 20 years or more — and there is currently no structured recycling system. This means that vessels tend to remain in circulation through the second-hand market, which naturally reduces the demand for newbuilds."
Parga remarked that there has also been an increase in competition due to the emergence of new manufacturers in recent years, but this does not necessarily mean that demand has disappeared. It is instead evolving.
"In our view, specialisation is becoming more important than ever. Operators are looking for vessels that offer something distinct — whether in terms of performance, functionality, or experience.
"For this reason, while the general market situation may be more challenging than in previous years, we remain optimistic. We believe that shipyards capable of delivering highly specialised, well-engineered solutions will continue to find strong opportunities in the coming years."
The differentiation that Parga mentioned is also becoming an increasingly important trend in the tourist boat industry.
"Operators are no longer competing only on capacity or price — they are looking to offer unique and memorable experiences that meet the evolving expectations of users and tourists. This is driving a shift in vessel design, where boats must be adapted not only to perform well, but also to deliver a specific type of experience.
"As a result, we are seeing a growing demand for customised and purpose-built vessels, tailored to the operational model of each client — whether that is high-adrenaline activities, premium excursions, or specialised services such as diving."
Parga said this trend represents a clear opportunity for shipyards that are able to adapt quickly and develop bespoke solutions rather than relying on standardised designs. In his view, this aligns perfectly with the approach at Moggaro, where the focus is on designing and building vessels tailored to the specific needs of each operator, combining functionality, performance, and user experience.
Parga said this customisation also constitutes a strong foundation for the Spanish workboat industry, along with technical knowhow and experience in aluminium construction.
"We believe that in the coming years, the sector will continue to evolve towards greater specialisation and internationalisation," he told Baird Maritime. "Spain has a solid position in building professional vessels for demanding applications, but growth will increasingly depend on the ability to compete in global markets. At the same time, the industry will need to adapt to new environmental requirements and more complex technical demands, including hybrid propulsion, energy efficiency, and improved onboard systems."
In Parga's view, the shipyards that will stand out are those capable of combining strong engineering capabilities, flexibility in design, and a close understanding of each client’s operational needs. Therefore, standardised production alone will not be enough in this segment.
"Spain has the potential to remain highly competitive internationally, but success will depend on continuing to invest in innovation, quality, and adaptability."
For a list of the 2025 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.