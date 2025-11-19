Russian hydrogen-powered tour boat completes acceptance tests

A new Russian-built inland sightseeing boat powered by a hydrogen fuel cell has successfully completed undergoing acceptance tests.
Ecobalt belongs to the Project 00393 series of shallow-draught sightseeing boats built by Zelenodolsk Shipyard. Design work was undertaken by the Baltsudoproekt Central Design Bureau of the Krylov State Research Centre in Saint Petersburg.
The trials were conducted in the Volga River near Zelenodolsk Shipyard's facilities by personnel of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and Saint Petersburg State Marine Technical University.
Although designed to transport passengers, the vessel is also being used as a hydrogen propulsion testbed.
The hydrogen propulsion system developed by the Krylov State Research Centre produces over 70 kW. This will enable the vessel to achieve a speed of just over six knots in calm water.
Ecobalt will be operated primarily on excursions lasting no more than five hours across Lake Baikal in Siberia just north of the border with Mongolia.