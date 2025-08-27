VESSEL REVIEW | Ecobalt – Hydrogen-powered tour boat demonstrator built for Russian inland waters
Zelenodolsk Shipyard, a division of Russia’s Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, has completed construction on a new inland sightseeing boat powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.
Ecobalt (Экобалт) belongs to the Project 00393 series of sightseeing boats. Design work was undertaken by the Baltsudoproekt Central Design Bureau of the Krylov State Research Centre in Saint Petersburg.
Compact, shallow-draught design
Although designed to transport passengers, the vessel will also be used as a hydrogen propulsion testbed.
The newbuild has an LOA of 15.4 metres (50.5 feet), a beam of 3.3 metres (11 feet), and a draught of only 0.54 metre (1.8 feet). Space is available for 10 passengers and two crewmembers.
Low-speed operation ideal for river and lake sightseeing
The hydrogen propulsion system developed by the Krylov State Research Centre produces over 70 kW. This will enable the vessel to achieve a speed of just over six knots in calm water.
The passengers are seated in a main cabin with large windows near the bow. This configuration provides unobstructed views ahead and to the side during lake excursions.
Ecobalt will be operated primarily on excursions lasting no more than five hours across Lake Baikal in Siberia just north of the border with Mongolia.
The vessel, which recently completed undergoing tests, was designed in compliance with Russian Classification Society requirements.