Maritime Tourism

VESSEL REVIEW | Ecobalt – Hydrogen-powered tour boat demonstrator built for Russian inland waters

Published on

Zelenodolsk Shipyard, a division of Russia’s Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, has completed construction on a new inland sightseeing boat powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.

Ecobalt (Экобалт) belongs to the Project 00393 series of sightseeing boats. Design work was undertaken by the Baltsudoproekt Central Design Bureau of the Krylov State Research Centre in Saint Petersburg.

Compact, shallow-draught design

Although designed to transport passengers, the vessel will also be used as a hydrogen propulsion testbed.

The newbuild has an LOA of 15.4 metres (50.5 feet), a beam of 3.3 metres (11 feet), and a draught of only 0.54 metre (1.8 feet). Space is available for 10 passengers and two crewmembers.

Low-speed operation ideal for river and lake sightseeing

Hydrogen propulsion setup on deck
Hydrogen propulsion setup on deckKrylov State Research Centre

The hydrogen propulsion system developed by the Krylov State Research Centre produces over 70 kW. This will enable the vessel to achieve a speed of just over six knots in calm water.

The passengers are seated in a main cabin with large windows near the bow. This configuration provides unobstructed views ahead and to the side during lake excursions.

Ecobalt will be operated primarily on excursions lasting no more than five hours across Lake Baikal in Siberia just north of the border with Mongolia.

The vessel, which recently completed undergoing tests, was designed in compliance with Russian Classification Society requirements.

SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Sightseeing vessel
Classification: Russian Classification Society
Flag: Russia
Owner: Krylov State Research Centre, Russia
Designer: Baltsudoproekt Central Design Bureau, Russia
Builder: Zelenodolsk Shipyard, Russia
Length overall: 15.4 metres (50.5 feet)
Beam: 3.3 metres (11 feet)
Draught: 0.54 metre (1.8 feet)
Main engine: Krylov State Research Centre, 70 kW
Cruising speed: 6.0 knots
Type of fuel: Hydrogen
Crew: 2
Passengers: 10
Operational area: Lake Baikal, Russia
