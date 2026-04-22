FRS Clipper takes delivery of new whale-watching catamaran

Seattle-based tour operator FRS Clipper has taken delivery of a new catamaran vessel built by Mavrik Marine of La Conner, Washington.

The 103-foot (31.4-metre), all-aluminium Emerald Clipper was designed by One2Three Naval Architects of Australia in compliance with US Coast Guard Subchapter T requirements. She will be operated on whale-watching excursions in Puget Sound and the Juan de Fuca Strait.

The vessel will be able to transport 150 passengers and will be crewed by four to eight personnel. Four Scania DI16-082M diesel engines will drive Hamilton HTX42 waterjets via ZF gearboxes to deliver a cruising speed of 32 knots and a range of 340 nautical miles.