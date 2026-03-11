FRS Clipper's newest whale-watching boat hits the water

Shipbuilder Mavrik Marine of La Conner, Washington, recently launched a new catamaran vessel ordered by Seattle-based tour operator FRS Clipper.

The 103-foot (31.4-metre), all-aluminium Emerald Clipper was designed by One2Three Naval Architects of Australia in compliance with US Coast Guard Subchapter T requirements. She will be operated on whale-watching excursions in Puget Sound and the Juan de Fuca Strait following her delivery later this year.

The vessel will be able to transport 150 passengers and will be crewed by four to eight personnel. Four Scania DI16-082M diesel engines will drive Hamilton HTX42 waterjets via ZF gearboxes to deliver a cruising speed of 32 knots and a range of 340 nautical miles.