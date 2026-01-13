Chinese yard delivers tour boat for trips around Mount Putuo Island

China’s Jianglong Shipbuilding recently delivered a new sightseeing vessel to local operator Zhoushan Haihua Passenger Transport.
Like her earlier sister New Haihua 89, New Haihua 35 has steel-aluminium construction, an LOA of 38 metres, a beam of 6.8 metres, a depth of 2.85 metres, and two main engines that drive propellers to deliver a service speed of 17.8 knots.
Unlike New Haihua 89, however, the newer vessel can carry 100 more passengers for a total of 180.
The vessel’s appearance was designed to incorporate smooth, sleek lines similar to those found on modern luxury yachts, while the interiors have been laid out with airline first-class standards as reference. This was done to provide a comfortable, high-end experience for travellers
The main and the upper decks feature large windows to provide passengers with unobstructed views of the outside and to let as much natural light as possible into the interiors.
Like her sister and the much earlier New Haihua 71, New Haihua 35 will be operated primarily on sightseeing excursions around Mount Putuo Island in Zhejiang province.