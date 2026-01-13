Chinese yard delivers tour boat for trips around Mount Putuo Island

The vessel’s appearance was designed to incorporate smooth, sleek lines similar to those found on modern luxury yachts, while the interiors have been laid out with airline first-class standards as reference. This was done to provide a comfortable, high-end experience for travellers

The main and the upper decks feature large windows to provide passengers with unobstructed views of the outside and to let as much natural light as possible into the interiors.

Like her sister and the much earlier New Haihua 71, New Haihua 35 will be operated primarily on sightseeing excursions around Mount Putuo Island in Zhejiang province.