VESSEL REVIEW | New Haihua 89 – Sightseeing vessel for excursions around China's Mount Putuo Island
China’s Jianglong Shipbuilding recently delivered a new sightseeing vessel to local operator Zhoushan Haihua Passenger Transport.
New Haihua 89 (新海华89; Xin Haihua 89) has steel-aluminium construction, an LOA of 38 metres (120 feet), a beam of 6.8 metres (22 feet), a depth of 2.85 metres (9.35 feet), space for up to 80 passengers, and two main engines that drive propellers to deliver a service speed of 17.8 knots.
Yacht-inspired design
As with New Haihua 71, an earlier vessel in the same owner’s fleet, the newer vessel’s appearance was designed to incorporate smooth, sleek lines similar to those found on modern luxury yachts.
The interiors have been laid out with airline first-class standards as reference. This was done to provide a comfortable, high-end experience for travellers.
Enhanced outside visibility for passengers
The main and the upper decks feature large windows to provide passengers with unobstructed views of the outside and to let as much natural light as possible into the interiors.
Like New Haihua 71, New Haihua 89 will be operated primarily on sightseeing excursions around Mount Putuo Island in Zhejiang province.